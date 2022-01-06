Post News
News at a Glance
Police officer commits suicide over alleged delay in payment of December salary
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Kenyan police officer from Koromotangi village in Kakamega County has reportedly committed suicide over an alleged salary delay.
Abel Kemboi was found dead on Wednesday, Januar
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The News Guru:
Police officer commits suicide over delayed December salary
News Break:
Police Officer Commits Suicide Over Alleged Delay Of December Salary
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Police officer commits suicide over alleged delay in payment of December salary | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
Kenyan police officer commits suicide over alleged delay in payment of December salary
More Picks
1
We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
3
Samuel Chukwueze?s mother holds his two legs as she prays for him before departing for Cameroon with the Super Eagles team for AFCON (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
How I almost ended my acting career after relocation to US – Toyin Abraham -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
6
Fayemi: Entrenched interests within APC plotting against me over 2023 elections -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
7
“Adekunle Gold smashed the last two years with his hits back to back” – Tubaba hails Adekunle Gold -
The Info NG,
13 hours ago
8
The yoruba industry needs to do better than this - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
'His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy' - Watch Joe Biden condemn Trump in speech marking one year since January 6 attack (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
2023: My Successor Might Be Eliminated If I Reveal Identity, Buhari Says -
Independent,
21 hours ago
