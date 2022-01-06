Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Customs rakes in N2 trillion
Vanguard News  - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated the sum of N2.240 trillion in 2021. The Amount, according to the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Compt. Joseph Attah, exceeded the target of N1. 678 trillion, set for the year by 33.49 percent.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

