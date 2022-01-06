Bandits Attack Five Zamfara Communities, Kill Many Residents









Bandits have killed many people in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara State.



The villages attacked are Tungar Geza, Rafin Gero, Kurfar Danya, Kewaye and Tungar Na More.









