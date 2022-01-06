Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bandits Attack Five Zamfara Communities, Kill Many Residents
Sahara Reporters  - File Photo




Bandits have killed many people in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara State.

The villages attacked are Tungar Geza, Rafin Gero, Kurfar Danya, Kewaye and Tungar Na More.




