Sylvester Oromoni: NANS raises concern over autopsy report, warns against reopening of Dowen College
News photo Daily Post  - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has reacted to the report of the autopsy conducted on the body of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lagos State. Oromoni’s death was alleged to have come after he was reportedly bullied ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
2 Rivers: Governor Wike Donates N30 Million To Families Of Slain Police Officers (PHOTOS) - The Trent, 17 hours ago
3 EFCC gets 127.5% improvement through 2,220 convictions in 2021 - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
4 25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 How I almost ended my acting career after relocation to US – Toyin Abraham - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Ex-Senate President Anyim Begs Political Parties To Zone Presidential Slot To S'East - The Herald, 15 hours ago
8 Being a single mum, my biggest challenge - Actress Iyabo Ojo - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 United Prepare For Life After Ed Woodward With Richard Arnold Set To Take Over - The Will, 20 hours ago
10 Fayemi: Entrenched interests within APC plotting against me over 2023 elections - The Cable, 21 hours ago
