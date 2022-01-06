Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19 kills 27 in five days, says NCDC
The Nation  - At least 27 people have died from the COVID-19 pandemic in five days, according to the latest epidemiological data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The report revealss that between January 1 to 5, 2022, the death toll increased from ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

