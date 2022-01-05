Post News
News at a Glance
Vinicius Jr named world?s most valuable player ahead of Phil Foden and Erling Haaland
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Real Madrid star, Vinicius Junior has been named the world’s most valuable player by a leading study.
CIES Football Observatory calculates each player’s worth by
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Real Madrid Vinicius Junior Named World’s Most Valuable Footballer
Lailas News:
Vinicius Jr named world’s most valuable player
Monte Oz Live:
Vinicius Junior Named World’s Most Valuable Player Ahead of Phil Foden and Erling Haaland
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Vinicius Junior named world's most valuable footballer | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
Vinicius Jr named world’s most valuable player ahead of Phil Foden and Erling Haaland
More Picks
1
Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson makes an appeal, after her Range Rover was allegedly stolen by her driver -
Instablog 9ja,
15 hours ago
3
AFCON 2021: Blow for Super Eagles with Ighalo’s absence confirmed -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
1 day ago
4
Former COZA choir coordinator calls out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and others after her friend who was also a chorister died -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
7
'His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy' - Watch Joe Biden condemn Trump in speech marking one year since January 6 attack (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
How I almost ended my acting career after relocation to US – Toyin Abraham -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
9
ACF, Northern Elders Behind Buhari’s Refusal To Release Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze Claims -
Independent,
24 hours ago
10
2023: South East PDP leaders endorse Ex-Senate President, Anyim's presidential aspiration -
The News Guru,
21 hours ago
