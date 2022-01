Buhari’s single biggest capital project cited in South-East, says Kalu Prompt News - The Senate Chief Whip, Chief Orji Kalu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s single biggest capital project in the country is cited in the South-East. Kalu said this on Thursday in his Camp Neya country home in Igbere, during a meeting he ...



News Credibility Score: 50%