Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
No ‘corrupt’ person can go scot-free by joining APC – Buhari
Premium Times
- Many Nigerians believe that opposition politicians accused of corruption or on trial for corruption join the APC to avoid being punished.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
‘Joining APC not a license to escape prosecution for corruption,’ Buhari tells politicians
Within Nigeria:
No ‘corrupt’ person can go scot-free by joining APC – Buhari
Tunde Ednut:
No ‘corrupt’ person can go scot-free by joining APC – Buhari
Republican Nigeria:
No ‘corrupt’ person can go scot-free by joining APC – Buhari
More Picks
1
We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project -
Nigerian Tribune,
10 hours ago
3
Man caught with mutilated human body parts in Osun -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
4
The yoruba industry needs to do better than this - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Five Deaths Recorded as Nigeria Announces 856 New COVID Cases -
NPO Reports,
19 hours ago
6
2023: My Successor Might Be Eliminated If I Reveal Identity, Buhari Says -
Independent,
15 hours ago
7
Former COZA choir coordinator calls out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and others after her friend who was also a chorister died -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
How I almost ended my acting career after relocation to US – Toyin Abraham -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
10
Sylvester Oromoni: Protesting Ijaw youths offer traditional prayers of vengeance in front of Dowen college (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...