Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
'His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy' - Watch Joe Biden condemn Trump in speech marking one year since January 6 attack (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- US President, Joe Biden on Thursday January 6, marked the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection by blasting former President Donald Trump for attempting rewrite the rules of
29 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Biden assails Trump in speech marking anniversary of Capitol riot
The Punch:
Biden Attacks Trump In Capitol Riot Anniversary Speech President Joe Biden tore into Donald Trump Thursday on the first anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, calling him a selfish liar who could not accept defeat and vowing to defend America's ...
Premium Times:
Capitol Riot: Biden accuses Trump of attacking America’s democracy
Independent:
Biden Tears Into Trump During January 6th Speech
PM News:
Biden set to assail Trump in speech on Capitol attack first year - P.M. News
Global Village Extra:
Capitol Riot: Biden Warns US Against Becoming Nation Of Political Violence
News Breakers:
Trump slams Biden speech on Capitol riot as ‘political theatre’
More Picks
1
We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project -
Nigerian Tribune,
9 hours ago
3
Man caught with mutilated human body parts in Osun -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
4
Senate probes BPE, alleges unremitted $679.4m rent on ports’ concession -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
5
The yoruba industry needs to do better than this - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Five Deaths Recorded as Nigeria Announces 856 New COVID Cases -
NPO Reports,
17 hours ago
7
2023: My Successor Might Be Eliminated If I Reveal Identity, Buhari Says -
Independent,
14 hours ago
8
25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
How I almost ended my acting career after relocation to US – Toyin Abraham -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
10
Sylvester Oromoni: Protesting Ijaw youths offer traditional prayers of vengeance in front of Dowen college (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...