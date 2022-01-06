Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sylvester Oromoni: Coroner to commence inquest into cause of death Jan 15
Nigerian Tribune  - The Coroner of the Epe District of Lagos, Magistrate Mikail Olukayode Kadiri, has fixed Saturday, January 15, for the commencement of inquest into the

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Coroner The Punch:
Coroner's inquest into death of Sylvester Oromoni begins Jan 15
Oromoni: Lagos chief coroner fixes Jan 15 for inquest Vanguard News:
Oromoni: Lagos chief coroner fixes Jan 15 for inquest
Inquest into Oromoni PM News:
Inquest into Oromoni's Death to Commence on 15 January - P.M. News
Coroner’s inquest into death of Sylvester Oromoni begins Jan 15 News Breakers:
Coroner’s inquest into death of Sylvester Oromoni begins Jan 15


   More Picks
1 We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
3 Samuel Chukwueze?s mother holds his two legs as she prays for him before departing for Cameroon with the Super Eagles team for AFCON (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 How I almost ended my acting career after relocation to US – Toyin Abraham - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Fayemi: Entrenched interests within APC plotting against me over 2023 elections - The Cable, 20 hours ago
7 “Adekunle Gold smashed the last two years with his hits back to back” – Tubaba hails Adekunle Gold - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
8 The yoruba industry needs to do better than this - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 'His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy' - Watch Joe Biden condemn Trump in speech marking one year since January 6 attack (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 2023: My Successor Might Be Eliminated If I Reveal Identity, Buhari Says - Independent, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info