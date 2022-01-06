Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jemima Osunde slams follower who criticized her for saying she loves Korean Drama
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Jemima Osunde has called out a follower who criticized her for confessing that she enjoys Korena Drama. The actress said that she likes K drama even though she's a Nollywood actor and a follower responded, telling her that there's no point then for ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actress, Jemima Osunde slams follower who criticized her for saying she loves Korean Drama Yaba Left Online:
Actress, Jemima Osunde slams follower who criticized her for saying she loves Korean Drama
Jemima Osunde Slams Follower who Criticized her for saying she loves Korean Drama My Celebrity & I:
Jemima Osunde Slams Follower who Criticized her for saying she loves Korean Drama
Jemima Osunde Slams Follower Who Criticized Her For Saying She Loves Korean Drama Monte Oz Live:
Jemima Osunde Slams Follower Who Criticized Her For Saying She Loves Korean Drama
Actress, Jemima Osunde slams follower who criticized her for saying she loves Korean Drama Naija Parrot:
Actress, Jemima Osunde slams follower who criticized her for saying she loves Korean Drama


   More Picks
1 Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson makes an appeal, after her Range Rover was allegedly stolen by her driver - Instablog 9ja, 16 hours ago
2 If you want it badly, always be selling yourself - Singer Simi tells upcoming artiste with poor use of social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Dear God, please make me the President of Nigeria in 2023 so I can wipe away the tears of my people - Actor Yul Edochie prays as he turns 40 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 After withdrawal of soldiers, Akeredolu orders deployment of Police, Amotekun, Civil Defence to Ondo prisons - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
6 EFCC gets 127.5% improvement through 2,220 convictions in 2021 - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
7 Former COZA choir coordinator calls out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and others after her friend who was also a chorister died - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 How I almost ended my acting career after relocation to US – Toyin Abraham - The Punch, 24 hours ago
10 Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info