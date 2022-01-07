Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Unilag student accuses Davido of refusing to pay 1 million Naira for a stuffed dummy he bought from him since 2020
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A vendor has accused Davido of refusing to pay the 1 million Naira he owes him since 2020.

 

The vendor,  a student of the University of Lagos, said Davido bought a pink stuffed du

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UNILAG Student Accuses Davido Of Owing Him 1Million Naira The Guardian:
UNILAG Student Accuses Davido Of Owing Him 1Million Naira
UNILAG student calls out Davido for refusing to pay 1 million Naira for stuffed dummy he bought from him since 2020 Yaba Left Online:
UNILAG student calls out Davido for refusing to pay 1 million Naira for stuffed dummy he bought from him since 2020
Student calls out Davido for allegedly buying a dummy worth N1million and refusing to pay since 2020 The Info NG:
Student calls out Davido for allegedly buying a dummy worth N1million and refusing to pay since 2020
Unilag student accuses Davido of owing him N1m Ripples Nigeria:
Unilag student accuses Davido of owing him N1m
UNILAG student calls out Davido for refusing to pay 1 million Naira for stuffed dummy he bought from him since 2020 Naija Parrot:
UNILAG student calls out Davido for refusing to pay 1 million Naira for stuffed dummy he bought from him since 2020


   More Picks
1 Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson makes an appeal, after her Range Rover was allegedly stolen by her driver - Instablog 9ja, 15 hours ago
3 AFCON 2021: Blow for Super Eagles with Ighalo’s absence confirmed - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 1 day ago
4 Former COZA choir coordinator calls out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and others after her friend who was also a chorister died - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
7 'His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy' - Watch Joe Biden condemn Trump in speech marking one year since January 6 attack (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 How I almost ended my acting career after relocation to US – Toyin Abraham - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 ACF, Northern Elders Behind Buhari’s Refusal To Release Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze Claims - Independent, 24 hours ago
10 2023: South East PDP leaders endorse Ex-Senate President, Anyim's presidential aspiration - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info