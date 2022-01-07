Unilag student accuses Davido of refusing to pay 1 million Naira for a stuffed dummy he bought from him since 2020







The vendor, a student of the University of Lagos, said Davido bought a pink stuffed du Linda Ikeji Blog - A vendor has accused Davido of refusing to pay the 1 million Naira he owes him since 2020.The vendor, a student of the University of Lagos, said Davido bought a pink stuffed du



News Credibility Score: 99%