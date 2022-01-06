Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cristiano Ronaldo 'considering leaving Man United at the end of the season
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A new bombshell report has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is considering leaving  Manchester United at the end of the season if their choice of manager does not suit him.

2 hours ago
1 Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
2 Rivers: Governor Wike Donates N30 Million To Families Of Slain Police Officers (PHOTOS) - The Trent, 17 hours ago
3 EFCC gets 127.5% improvement through 2,220 convictions in 2021 - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
4 25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Sylvester Oromoni: NANS raises concern over autopsy report, warns against reopening of Dowen College - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 How I almost ended my acting career after relocation to US – Toyin Abraham - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Ex-Senate President Anyim Begs Political Parties To Zone Presidential Slot To S'East - The Herald, 15 hours ago
8 Being a single mum, my biggest challenge - Actress Iyabo Ojo - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 United Prepare For Life After Ed Woodward With Richard Arnold Set To Take Over - The Will, 20 hours ago
10 Fayemi: Entrenched interests within APC plotting against me over 2023 elections - The Cable, 21 hours ago
