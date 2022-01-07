Post News
News at a Glance
Tinubu can make things happen for Nigeria, says South-East group
The Punch
- Tinubu can make things happen for Nigeria, says South-East group
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Breakers:
Tinubu can make things happen for Nigeria, says South-East group
Tunde Ednut:
South-east group: Tinubu can make things happen for Nigeria
Within Nigeria:
South-east group: Tinubu can make things happen for Nigeria
Naija News:
2023: South East Group Dump Igbo Presidency, Declare Support For Tinubu
More Picks
1
Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson makes an appeal, after her Range Rover was allegedly stolen by her driver -
Instablog 9ja,
19 hours ago
2
Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
Dear God, please make me the President of Nigeria in 2023 so I can wipe away the tears of my people - Actor Yul Edochie prays as he turns 40 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
Unilag student accuses Davido of refusing to pay 1 million Naira for a stuffed dummy he bought from him since 2020 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
Former COZA choir coordinator calls out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and others after her friend who was also a chorister died -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
'His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy' - Watch Joe Biden condemn Trump in speech marking one year since January 6 attack (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Nobody can go scot-free as far as I?m concerned - President Buhari dismisses claims corrupt politicians join APC to avoid prosecution -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
“Adekunle Gold smashed the last two years with his hits back to back” – Tubaba hails Adekunle Gold -
The Info NG,
1 day ago
10
Covid-19: Deadly Omicron should not be called mild, WHO warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
