Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Eguavoen: Like Guardiola, Mourinho, I’m Under Pressure To Deliver AFCON 2021 Trophy
News photo Complete Sports  - Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen has revealed that he's under massive pressure to deliver the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Speaking from the Eagles training camp in Garoua, Eguavoen stated he has been saddled with a huge ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’m under pressure to win AFCON –Eguavoen The Punch:
I’m under pressure to win AFCON –Eguavoen
AFCON 2021: Just like Pep, I Daily Post:
AFCON 2021: Just like Pep, I'm under pressure to win trophy - Eguavoen
AFCON: I The Herald:
AFCON: I'm under pressure to win - Eguavoen | Sports | herald.ng
Eguavoen laments over pressure to win AFCON Top Naija:
Eguavoen laments over pressure to win AFCON
AFCON 2021: Just like Pep, I’m under pressure to win trophy – Eguavoen Nigerian Eye:
AFCON 2021: Just like Pep, I’m under pressure to win trophy – Eguavoen
I’m Under Pressure To Win AFCON –Eguavoen TV360 Nigeria:
I’m Under Pressure To Win AFCON –Eguavoen
AFCON 2021: Just like Pep, Conte and Mourinho I’m under pressure to win trophy – Eguavoen Edujandon:
AFCON 2021: Just like Pep, Conte and Mourinho I’m under pressure to win trophy – Eguavoen
AFCON 2021: I The New Diplomat:
AFCON 2021: I'm Under Pressure To Deliver Trophy - Eguavoen
I’m under pressure to win AFCON –Eguavoen | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
I’m under pressure to win AFCON –Eguavoen | Ladun Liadi's Blog
I’m under pressure to win AFCON –Eguavoen News Breakers:
I’m under pressure to win AFCON –Eguavoen


   More Picks
1 Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson makes an appeal, after her Range Rover was allegedly stolen by her driver - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
2 Dear God, please make me the President of Nigeria in 2023 so I can wipe away the tears of my people - Actor Yul Edochie prays as he turns 40 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Unilag student accuses Davido of refusing to pay 1 million Naira for a stuffed dummy he bought from him since 2020 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Eguavoen: Like Guardiola, Mourinho, I’m Under Pressure To Deliver AFCON 2021 Trophy - Complete Sports, 11 hours ago
6 Former COZA choir coordinator calls out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and others after her friend who was also a chorister died - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 'His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy' - Watch Joe Biden condemn Trump in speech marking one year since January 6 attack (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Nobody can go scot-free as far as I?m concerned - President Buhari dismisses claims corrupt politicians join APC to avoid prosecution - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Omokri mocks Buhari for complaining of working for 6 hours - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info