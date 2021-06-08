Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nobody can go scot-free as far as I?m concerned - President Buhari dismisses claims corrupt politicians join APC to avoid prosecution
Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Buhari said no person accused of corruption can go scot-free even if they join his party, APC. The President stated this during a recent interview with NTA .

 

When

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No ‘corrupt’ person can go scot-free by joining APC – Buhari Premium Times:
No ‘corrupt’ person can go scot-free by joining APC – Buhari
‘Joining APC not a license to escape prosecution for corruption,’ Buhari tells politicians Ripples Nigeria:
‘Joining APC not a license to escape prosecution for corruption,’ Buhari tells politicians
No ‘corrupt’ person can go scot-free by joining APC – Buhari Within Nigeria:
No ‘corrupt’ person can go scot-free by joining APC – Buhari
No ‘corrupt’ person can go scot-free by joining APC – Buhari Tunde Ednut:
No ‘corrupt’ person can go scot-free by joining APC – Buhari
No ‘corrupt’ person can go scot-free by joining APC – Buhari Republican Nigeria:
No ‘corrupt’ person can go scot-free by joining APC – Buhari


   More Picks
1 Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 mins ago
2 Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
3 Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson makes an appeal, after her Range Rover was allegedly stolen by her driver - Instablog 9ja, 12 hours ago
4 25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Former COZA choir coordinator calls out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and others after her friend who was also a chorister died - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Sylvester Oromoni: NANS raises concern over autopsy report, warns against reopening of Dowen College - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 How I almost ended my acting career after relocation to US – Toyin Abraham - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 Ex-Senate President Anyim Begs Political Parties To Zone Presidential Slot To S'East - The Herald, 17 hours ago
9 ACF, Northern Elders Behind Buhari’s Refusal To Release Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze Claims - Independent, 20 hours ago
10 Being a single mum, my biggest challenge - Actress Iyabo Ojo - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info