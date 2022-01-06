Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Manchester United 'to offer Paul Pogba £500,000-a-week deal that would make him the highest paid Premier League player in history'
Linda Ikeji Blog  - British football club, Manchester United have offered to make Paul Pogba the highest paid player in Premier League history with just six months left on his current contract.


Pogba has shown l

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL: Manchester United make World Cup winner highest paid player in Premier League history Daily Post:
EPL: Manchester United make World Cup winner highest paid player in Premier League history
Manchester United Monte Oz Live:
Manchester United 'to Offer Paul Pogba £500,000-a-Week Deal That Would Make Him the Highest Paid Premier League Player in History'
EPL Gist Reel:
EPL's highest paid player in history: Man Utd shuts Paul Pogba's exit talks with mouth-watering deal
Manchester United Offer Paul Pogba £500000 Per Week [DETAILS] The Genius Media:
Manchester United Offer Paul Pogba £500000 Per Week [DETAILS]
Manchester United ‘to offer Paul Pogba £500,000-a-week News Breakers:
Manchester United ‘to offer Paul Pogba £500,000-a-week
EPL: Man Utd to make Pogba highest-paid player in England Kemi Filani Blog:
EPL: Man Utd to make Pogba highest-paid player in England


   More Picks
1 Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson makes an appeal, after her Range Rover was allegedly stolen by her driver - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
2 Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Dear God, please make me the President of Nigeria in 2023 so I can wipe away the tears of my people - Actor Yul Edochie prays as he turns 40 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Unilag student accuses Davido of refusing to pay 1 million Naira for a stuffed dummy he bought from him since 2020 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Former COZA choir coordinator calls out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and others after her friend who was also a chorister died - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 'His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy' - Watch Joe Biden condemn Trump in speech marking one year since January 6 attack (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Nobody can go scot-free as far as I?m concerned - President Buhari dismisses claims corrupt politicians join APC to avoid prosecution - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 “Adekunle Gold smashed the last two years with his hits back to back” – Tubaba hails Adekunle Gold - The Info NG, 1 day ago
10 Covid-19: Deadly Omicron should not be called mild, WHO warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info