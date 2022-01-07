Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
How I ended relationship with prophet after fearful prophecy against me – Femi Adesina
Daily Post
- Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has revealed how he stopped relating with a Nigerian prophet over frightful prophecies against him.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
2022 prophecies: Many so-called prophets going after Buhari are tricksters - Femi Adesina
Studio CB55:
How I ended relationship with prophet after fearful prophecy against me – Femi Adesina
Tunde Ednut:
How I ended relationship with prophet after fearful prophecy against me – Femi Adesina
See Naija:
How I ended relationship with prophet after fearful prophecy against me – Femi Adesina
Within Nigeria:
How I ended relationship with prophet after fearful prophecy against me – Femi Adesina
Global Village Extra:
How I Stopped Relating With A Prophet Over False Prophecies- Femi Adesina
Tori News:
How I Ended Relationship With Prophet After Fearful Prophecy Against Me – Femi Adesina
More Picks
1
Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson makes an appeal, after her Range Rover was allegedly stolen by her driver -
Instablog 9ja,
18 hours ago
2
If you want it badly, always be selling yourself - Singer Simi tells upcoming artiste with poor use of social media -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Dear God, please make me the President of Nigeria in 2023 so I can wipe away the tears of my people - Actor Yul Edochie prays as he turns 40 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
Unilag student accuses Davido of refusing to pay 1 million Naira for a stuffed dummy he bought from him since 2020 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
Former COZA choir coordinator calls out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and others after her friend who was also a chorister died -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
'His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy' - Watch Joe Biden condemn Trump in speech marking one year since January 6 attack (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Nobody can go scot-free as far as I?m concerned - President Buhari dismisses claims corrupt politicians join APC to avoid prosecution -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
Covid-19: Deadly Omicron should not be called mild, WHO warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
