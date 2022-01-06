Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Newcastle confirm Kieran Trippier as first signing by their new mega-rich owners (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Newcastle United have made their first signing under their mega-rich owners, with England star joining in a £12million two-and-a-half-year deal from Atletico Madrid.

 

The Magpies

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DONE DEAL!! Newcastle Announce Signing Of This Atletico Madrid Defender (PHOTO) Naija Loaded:
DONE DEAL!! Newcastle Announce Signing Of This Atletico Madrid Defender (PHOTO)
Trippier becomes first signing under Newcastle Pulse Nigeria:
Trippier becomes first signing under Newcastle's new Saudi owners
Newcastle Confirm Signing Kieran Trippier From Atletico Madrid The Will:
Newcastle Confirm Signing Kieran Trippier From Atletico Madrid
Newcastle confirm Kieran Trippier as first signing by their new mega-rich owners (photos) News Breakers:
Newcastle confirm Kieran Trippier as first signing by their new mega-rich owners (photos)


   More Picks
1 Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson makes an appeal, after her Range Rover was allegedly stolen by her driver - Instablog 9ja, 13 hours ago
3 AFCON 2021: Blow for Super Eagles with Ighalo’s absence confirmed - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Former COZA choir coordinator calls out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and others after her friend who was also a chorister died - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 2023: South East PDP leaders endorse Ex-Senate President, Anyim's presidential aspiration - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
8 'His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy' - Watch Joe Biden condemn Trump in speech marking one year since January 6 attack (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Nobody can go scot-free as far as I?m concerned - President Buhari dismisses claims corrupt politicians join APC to avoid prosecution - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 2023 presidency: Go, Nigerians don't need successor from you - PDP to Buhari - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info