Wike Gives ₦30 Million To Families Of Slain Policemen
Naija Loaded  - GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike on Thursday presented N30million to the families of three police officers killed in the line of duty under the State Police Command last year.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

