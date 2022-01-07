My birthday wish is to become Nigeria’s president, says Yul Edochie at 40

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson makes an appeal, after her Range Rover was allegedly stolen by her driver - Instablog 9ja,
18 hours ago
|
2
|
If you want it badly, always be selling yourself - Singer Simi tells upcoming artiste with poor use of social media - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
4
|
Dear God, please make me the President of Nigeria in 2023 so I can wipe away the tears of my people - Actor Yul Edochie prays as he turns 40 - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
5
|
Unilag student accuses Davido of refusing to pay 1 million Naira for a stuffed dummy he bought from him since 2020 - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
6
|
Former COZA choir coordinator calls out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and others after her friend who was also a chorister died - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
'His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy' - Watch Joe Biden condemn Trump in speech marking one year since January 6 attack (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
9
|
Nobody can go scot-free as far as I?m concerned - President Buhari dismisses claims corrupt politicians join APC to avoid prosecution - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
10
|
Covid-19: Deadly Omicron should not be called mild, WHO warns - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago