Bride chases off bridesmaid twerking on her husband at their wedding reception (Video)

Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
Unilag student accuses Davido of refusing to pay 1 million Naira for a stuffed dummy he bought from him since 2020 - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
Eguavoen: Like Guardiola, Mourinho, I’m Under Pressure To Deliver AFCON 2021 Trophy - Complete Sports,
16 hours ago
APC National Convention: Buhari, Governors To Decide Date On Sunday - Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
Covid-19: Deadly Omicron should not be called mild, WHO warns - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
Nobody can go scot-free as far as I?m concerned - President Buhari dismisses claims corrupt politicians join APC to avoid prosecution - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
Omokri mocks Buhari for complaining of working for 6 hours - Daily Post,
10 hours ago
How I ended relationship with prophet after fearful prophecy against me – Femi Adesina - Daily Post,
14 hours ago
Corruption: Nigerians must live within their means -Buhari - The Punch,
16 hours ago
2023 presidency: Go, Nigerians don't need successor from you - PDP to Buhari - Daily Post,
16 hours ago