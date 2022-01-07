Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Burna Boy & Wizkid Set To Release Video For 'Balon D'or' | WATCH SNIPPET
Not Just OK
- Nigerian Afrobeats stars Wizkid & Burna Boy have revealed that the video for their single 'Balon D'or' is dropping sooner than expected.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Bella Naija:
New Video: Burna Boy feat. Wizkid – B. D’OR
Too Xclusive:
Burna Boy feat.
Mp3 Bullet:
Burna Boy & Wizkid Set To Release Video For 'Balon D'or'
Tunde Ednut:
Burna Boy feat.
Jaguda.com:
VIDEO: Burna Boy – Ballon D’Or ft.
