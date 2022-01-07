Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Burna Boy & Wizkid Set To Release Video For 'Balon D'or' | WATCH SNIPPET
News photo Not Just OK  - Nigerian Afrobeats stars Wizkid & Burna Boy have revealed that the video for their single 'Balon D'or' is dropping sooner than expected.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson makes an appeal, after her Range Rover was allegedly stolen by her driver - Instablog 9ja, 24 hours ago
2 Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Unilag student accuses Davido of refusing to pay 1 million Naira for a stuffed dummy he bought from him since 2020 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 APC National Convention: Buhari, Governors To Decide Date On Sunday - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
5 'His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy' - Watch Joe Biden condemn Trump in speech marking one year since January 6 attack (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Covid-19: Deadly Omicron should not be called mild, WHO warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Nobody can go scot-free as far as I?m concerned - President Buhari dismisses claims corrupt politicians join APC to avoid prosecution - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Omokri mocks Buhari for complaining of working for 6 hours - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 How I ended relationship with prophet after fearful prophecy against me – Femi Adesina - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Corruption: Nigerians must live within their means -Buhari - The Punch, 14 hours ago
