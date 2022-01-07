Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man City Defender Mendy Granted Bail After R*pe Allegations
Naija Loaded  - Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, who has been charged with rape and sexual assault, has been released from prison on bail. The 27-year-old is accused of attacking five women between October 2020 and August 2021.

