Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Glo rewards Ilorin customers with car, other prizes in Joy Unlimited promo
The Cable  - Telecommunications services provider, Globacom, began the New Year reward of customers with a prize presentation ceremony on Thursday in Ilorin, Kwara state, for winners in its ongoing Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo. 54

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Glo rewards customers in Ilorin The Punch:
Glo rewards customers in Ilorin
More Winners Receive Prizes In Glo Joy Unlimited Promo Leadership:
More Winners Receive Prizes In Glo Joy Unlimited Promo
54 more subscribers win car, home appliances in Glo Joy Unlimited promo Daily Post:
54 more subscribers win car, home appliances in Glo Joy Unlimited promo
54 more subscribers win car, home appliances in Glo Linda Ikeji Blog:
54 more subscribers win car, home appliances in Glo


   More Picks
1 I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years- Sylvester Oromoni's dad says as he continues to demand justice - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Ignore Gov Ortom?s unpatriotic call, we will never be a terrorist organisation - Miyetti Allah tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
4 Lagos nurses begin 3-day warning strike from Monday over govt’s insensitivity - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 Nigeria records more COVID-19 deaths, 791 cases in 14 states, FCT - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 Omokri mocks Buhari for complaining of working for 6 hours - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Nigeria needs political will to manage army of unemployed youths – Obasanjo - Within Nigeria, 19 hours ago
8 Trouble in Paradise? Sandra Iheuwa reverts back to her name; husband Steve Thompson removes 'husband and father' from his Instagram bio - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Burna Boy & Wizkid Set To Release Video For 'Balon D'or' | WATCH SNIPPET - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
10 Fresh crisis hits APC as five members move to stop national convention - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info