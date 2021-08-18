Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria needs political will to manage army of unemployed youths – Obasanjo
Within Nigeria  - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that political will and action are key to transforming the country’s population into an asset.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obasanjo suggests how FG can manage unemployment in Nigeria Daily Post:
Obasanjo suggests how FG can manage unemployment in Nigeria
How Nigerian Gov’t Can Manage Unemployment – Obasanjo The Trent:
How Nigerian Gov’t Can Manage Unemployment – Obasanjo
Obasanjo suggests how FG can manage unemployment in Nigeria Nigerian Eye:
Obasanjo suggests how FG can manage unemployment in Nigeria
Nigeria needs political will to manage army of unemployed youths – Obasanjo Tunde Ednut:
Nigeria needs political will to manage army of unemployed youths – Obasanjo
How FG Can Manage Its Growing Unemployed Youths – Obasanjo Global Village Extra:
How FG Can Manage Its Growing Unemployed Youths – Obasanjo


   More Picks
1 Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Unilag student accuses Davido of refusing to pay 1 million Naira for a stuffed dummy he bought from him since 2020 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 APC National Convention: Buhari, Governors To Decide Date On Sunday - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
4 Covid-19: Deadly Omicron should not be called mild, WHO warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Nobody can go scot-free as far as I?m concerned - President Buhari dismisses claims corrupt politicians join APC to avoid prosecution - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Omokri mocks Buhari for complaining of working for 6 hours - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
7 How I ended relationship with prophet after fearful prophecy against me – Femi Adesina - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Corruption: Nigerians must live within their means -Buhari - The Punch, 17 hours ago
9 2023 presidency: Go, Nigerians don't need successor from you - PDP to Buhari - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: 'I see terrorists bombing stadium in Cameroon' - Prophet - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info