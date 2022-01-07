Post News
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Fatoyinbo not cause of my wife’s death, says husband of late COZA chorister
Daily Trust
- Akpofure Rema, husband of the late Akpofure Tega, says Pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo, Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), is not the cause of his wife’s death.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Eagle Online:
Husband of COZA’s late chorister speaks on accusation Fatoyinbo caused her death
News Wire NGR:
Husband of the late COZA Choir lead, Akpofure Tega, says Pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo is not the cause of his wife’s death
Naija News:
Biodun Fatoyinbo: Husband Of Late COZA Chorister Breaks Silence
News Breakers:
Biodun Fatoyinbo: Husband Of Late COZA Chorister Breaks Silence
More Picks
1
Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
APC National Convention: Buhari, Governors To Decide Date On Sunday -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
3
Eguavoen: Like Guardiola, Mourinho, I’m Under Pressure To Deliver AFCON 2021 Trophy -
Complete Sports,
24 hours ago
4
Covid-19: Deadly Omicron should not be called mild, WHO warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Omokri mocks Buhari for complaining of working for 6 hours -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
6
Nobody can go scot-free as far as I?m concerned - President Buhari dismisses claims corrupt politicians join APC to avoid prosecution -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Burna Boy & Wizkid Set To Release Video For 'Balon D'or' | WATCH SNIPPET -
Not Just OK,
16 hours ago
8
Fresh crisis hits APC as five members move to stop national convention -
Ripples Nigeria,
12 hours ago
9
How I ended relationship with prophet after fearful prophecy against me – Femi Adesina -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
10
Corruption: Nigerians must live within their means -Buhari -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
