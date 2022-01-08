Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Stop worrying about making money, worry about spending less – Kiddwaya advises Nigerians
Correct NG  - Big Brother Naija 2020 star, Terseer Waya popularly known as Kiddwaya, has advised Nigerians to stop worrying too much about making money. According to Kiddwaya, that should not be the focus of people striving for success and financial stability.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Stop worrying about making money, worry about spending less – Kiddwaya advices Lailas News:
Stop worrying about making money, worry about spending less – Kiddwaya advices
#Kiddwaya advices, “Stop worrying about making money, worry about spending less” 1st for Credible News:
#Kiddwaya advices, “Stop worrying about making money, worry about spending less”
Stop worrying about making money, worry about spending less – Kiddwaya advises Nigerians Naija on Point:
Stop worrying about making money, worry about spending less – Kiddwaya advises Nigerians
Stop worrying about making money, worry about spending less – Kiddwaya counsels Gist Reel:
Stop worrying about making money, worry about spending less – Kiddwaya counsels
Worry about spending less, instead of making money —Fast-rising financial literacy expert, KiddWaya Instablog 9ja:
Worry about spending less, instead of making money —Fast-rising financial literacy expert, KiddWaya


   More Picks
1 Ignore Gov Ortom?s unpatriotic call, we will never be a terrorist organisation - Miyetti Allah tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years- Sylvester Oromoni's dad says as he continues to demand justice - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
4 Lagos nurses begin 3-day warning strike from Monday over govt’s insensitivity - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria records more COVID-19 deaths, 791 cases in 14 states, FCT - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 Poor Working Condition: 496 of Lagos’ 2,350 nurses have left — UNION - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
7 Nigeria needs political will to manage army of unemployed youths – Obasanjo - Within Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 Trouble in Paradise? Sandra Iheuwa reverts back to her name; husband Steve Thompson removes 'husband and father' from his Instagram bio - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Burna Boy & Wizkid Set To Release Video For 'Balon D'or' | WATCH SNIPPET - Not Just OK, 24 hours ago
10 Fresh crisis hits APC as five members move to stop national convention - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info