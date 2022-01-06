Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

My mother is not bothered about the 'hellfire memes' people are making on social media — Mummy G.O.’s son speaks.
Yaba Left Online  - Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo is now a viral name on social media, nicknamed, “Mummy GO” over her several controversial statements she’s made about Heaven and hell… including some guidelines she gave to her church members on how they can make heaven.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

