Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fresh crisis hits APC as five members move to stop national convention
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Five aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked the Federal Court, Abuja, to stop the party from going ahead with its planned national convention. The ruling party is expected to hold its national convention in February. In an ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fresh crisis hits APC as aggrieved members drag Buni to court The Punch:
Fresh crisis hits APC as aggrieved members drag Buni to court
Aggrieved APC Members Ask Court To Stop National Convention The Will:
Aggrieved APC Members Ask Court To Stop National Convention
Aggrieved APC Members Ask Court To Stop Convention The Nigeria Lawyer:
Aggrieved APC Members Ask Court To Stop Convention
Party Convention: Aggrieved APC members drag Buni to court TV360 Nigeria:
Party Convention: Aggrieved APC members drag Buni to court
APC Embittered Members Take Buni-led Committee To Court Global Village Extra:
APC Embittered Members Take Buni-led Committee To Court
Fresh crisis hits APC as aggrieved members drag Buni to court News Breakers:
Fresh crisis hits APC as aggrieved members drag Buni to court
Fresh Crisis Rocks APC As Members Move To Stop National Convention The New Diplomat:
Fresh Crisis Rocks APC As Members Move To Stop National Convention


   More Picks
1 Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson makes an appeal, after her Range Rover was allegedly stolen by her driver - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
2 Dear God, please make me the President of Nigeria in 2023 so I can wipe away the tears of my people - Actor Yul Edochie prays as he turns 40 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Unilag student accuses Davido of refusing to pay 1 million Naira for a stuffed dummy he bought from him since 2020 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Eguavoen: Like Guardiola, Mourinho, I’m Under Pressure To Deliver AFCON 2021 Trophy - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
6 APC National Convention: Buhari, Governors To Decide Date On Sunday - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
7 Former COZA choir coordinator calls out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and others after her friend who was also a chorister died - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 'His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy' - Watch Joe Biden condemn Trump in speech marking one year since January 6 attack (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Nobody can go scot-free as far as I?m concerned - President Buhari dismisses claims corrupt politicians join APC to avoid prosecution - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 2023 presidency: Go, Nigerians don't need successor from you - PDP to Buhari - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info