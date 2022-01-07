Nollywood actor, Michael Duru in tears after N5m gift from Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Vanguard News - Veteran Nollywood actor, Michael Duru, who has been battling with an amputated leg due to diabetes has been gifted N5 million by billionaire prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, who is the founder of Christ Mercyland church in Warri.



