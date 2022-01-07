Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Orphan boy found crying in Delta community says he ran away after his aunt locked him out of house
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A little boy who was found crying in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, has said that he ran away after his aunt locked him out of the house for coming home late. 

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Little Boy Who Was Locked Out Of The House By His Aunt Found Crying In Delta (Photos) Fresh Reporters:
Little Boy Who Was Locked Out Of The House By His Aunt Found Crying In Delta (Photos)
Orphan Boy Spotted Crying In Delta Community, Claims He Escaped After His Aunt Locked Him Out Of House Edujandon:
Orphan Boy Spotted Crying In Delta Community, Claims He Escaped After His Aunt Locked Him Out Of House
Little boy found crying in Delta community says he ran away after his aunt locked him out of house News Breakers:
Little boy found crying in Delta community says he ran away after his aunt locked him out of house
Orphan Boy Found Crying in Delta Community After Running Away From His Aunt Who Locked Him Out of House (Photo) Tori News:
Orphan Boy Found Crying in Delta Community After Running Away From His Aunt Who Locked Him Out of House (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Ignore Gov Ortom?s unpatriotic call, we will never be a terrorist organisation - Miyetti Allah tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years- Sylvester Oromoni's dad says as he continues to demand justice - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention - Daily Post, 56 mins ago
4 Lagos nurses begin 3-day warning strike from Monday over govt’s insensitivity - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
5 Covid-19: Deadly Omicron should not be called mild, WHO warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Nigeria records more COVID-19 deaths, 791 cases in 14 states, FCT - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 Omokri mocks Buhari for complaining of working for 6 hours - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Man set to divorce his wife 9 days after their wedding after catching her locking lips with another man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Nigeria needs political will to manage army of unemployed youths – Obasanjo - Within Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 Trouble in Paradise? Sandra Iheuwa reverts back to her name; husband Steve Thompson removes 'husband and father' from his Instagram bio - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info