Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
AFCON 2021: Amuneke tips Algeria, predicts better tournament
Premium Times
- The 1994 AFCON winner believes Algeria can successfully defend their title
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Amuneke tips Algeria to win AFCON again
Complete Sports:
It Will be Difficult To Predict AFCON 2021 Winner –Amuneke
News Breakers:
Amuneke tips Algeria to win AFCON again
Online Nigeria:
It Will be Difficult To Predict AFCON 2021 Winner –Amuneke
More Picks
1
I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years- Sylvester Oromoni's dad says as he continues to demand justice -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Ignore Gov Ortom?s unpatriotic call, we will never be a terrorist organisation - Miyetti Allah tells FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
4
Lagos nurses begin 3-day warning strike from Monday over govt’s insensitivity -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
5
Nigeria records more COVID-19 deaths, 791 cases in 14 states, FCT -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
6
Omokri mocks Buhari for complaining of working for 6 hours -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
7
Nigeria needs political will to manage army of unemployed youths – Obasanjo -
Within Nigeria,
19 hours ago
8
Trouble in Paradise? Sandra Iheuwa reverts back to her name; husband Steve Thompson removes 'husband and father' from his Instagram bio -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
Burna Boy & Wizkid Set To Release Video For 'Balon D'or' | WATCH SNIPPET -
Not Just OK,
22 hours ago
10
Fresh crisis hits APC as five members move to stop national convention -
Ripples Nigeria,
18 hours ago
