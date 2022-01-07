Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Denmark releases suspected Nigerian pirates
News photo The Nation  - Three suspected pirates who were detained on a Danish military vessel after a fatal gunfight with the Danish navy off West Africa have been released after the government decided it did not want to bring them to Denmark to face preliminary charges of ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years- Sylvester Oromoni's dad says as he continues to demand justice - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Ignore Gov Ortom?s unpatriotic call, we will never be a terrorist organisation - Miyetti Allah tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
4 Lagos nurses begin 3-day warning strike from Monday over govt’s insensitivity - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 Nigeria records more COVID-19 deaths, 791 cases in 14 states, FCT - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 Omokri mocks Buhari for complaining of working for 6 hours - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Nigeria needs political will to manage army of unemployed youths – Obasanjo - Within Nigeria, 19 hours ago
8 Trouble in Paradise? Sandra Iheuwa reverts back to her name; husband Steve Thompson removes 'husband and father' from his Instagram bio - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Burna Boy & Wizkid Set To Release Video For 'Balon D'or' | WATCH SNIPPET - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
10 Fresh crisis hits APC as five members move to stop national convention - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
