News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
We’ll shut down Nigeria if fuel prices increase – Niger Delta activist
The Punch
- We’ll shut down Nigeria if fuel prices increase – Niger Delta activist
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
City Mirror News:
We’ll Shut Down Nigeria If Fuel Prices Increase – Niger Delta Activists
Benco News:
We’ll Shut Down Nigeria If Fuel Prices Increase – Niger Delta Activist
News Breakers:
We’ll shut down Nigeria if fuel prices increase – Niger Delta activist
Affairs TV:
Fuel Price Hike: We Will Shut Down Nigeria – Niger Delta Activists
More Picks
1
Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
2023: Goodluck Jonathan’s presidential campaign poster emerges (PHOTO) -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
Ignore Gov Ortom?s unpatriotic call, we will never be a terrorist organisation - Miyetti Allah tells FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
APC National Convention: Buhari, Governors To Decide Date On Sunday -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
5
Covid-19: Deadly Omicron should not be called mild, WHO warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Lagos nurses begin 3-day warning strike from Monday over govt’s insensitivity -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
7
Omokri mocks Buhari for complaining of working for 6 hours -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
8
Divorce: My husband wants to kill me with too much sex, woman tells court -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
9
Nobody can go scot-free as far as I?m concerned - President Buhari dismisses claims corrupt politicians join APC to avoid prosecution -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
AFCON champions to earn $5m as CAF raises prize money -
The Punch,
3 hours ago
