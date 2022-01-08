Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 8th January, 2022
News Breakers  - Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today Saturday, 8th January 2022.

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Saturday morning Daily Post:
Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Saturday morning
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, January 8, 2022 Ripples Nigeria:
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, January 8, 2022
Nigerian Newspapers: Top Stories For Today (08/01/22) Independent:
Nigerian Newspapers: Top Stories For Today (08/01/22)


1 I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years- Sylvester Oromoni's dad says as he continues to demand justice - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 Buhari should return cooking gas price to how he met it in 2015 –HURIWA - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 Ghanaian Singer, Shatta Wale Declares: I’m Nigeria’s Fela Kuti, Take It or Forget It - Global Excellence Online, 14 hours ago
5 Imo People Have Had Enough Of Your Failure, Resign Now – APC Tells Okorocha - Naija News, 19 hours ago
6 Buhari Not In Charge Of Nigeria As Commander-in-Chief --Ijaw Youth Council - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 UK-based Nigerian restaurateur fined for claiming that the 'decayed chicken' he was serving is a 'Nigerian delicacy' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Rivers: Lecturer suspended over detention, sexual harassment of student - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
9 Fireboy Secures First Ever UK Top 10 Entry With 'Peru' Remix | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
10 Kenneth Okonkwo: APC can’t upturn in 6 years PDP misrule of 16 - PM News, 17 hours ago
