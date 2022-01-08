Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu, Makinde harps on peaceful coexistence
News photo The Guardian  - Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on Nigerians to do everything within their powers to prevent war and continue to live in peace with their neighbours.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

