"I’m getting carry over in all my courses so we can be in 200L together" – Lady says after Rema discloses admission to UNILAG
News photo Gist Reel  - Lady expresses intention to repeat academic studies in order to be in the same academic level with popular singer, Rema.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

"I'm getting carryover in all my courses so we'll be in 200L together" – Lady says after Rema was admitted to UNILAG
"I'm getting carry over in all my courses so we can be in 200L together" – Lady says after Rema announced admission into UNILAG
I'll get carry over in all my courses so we can be in the same level in UNILAG – Female student tells Rema
"I'm getting carry over in all my courses so we can be in 200L together" – Lady says after Rema announced admission into UNILAG
I'll get carry over in all my courses so we can be in the same level in UNILAG – Female student tells Rema
