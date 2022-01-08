Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

AFCON 2021: Prize money for winners, runners-up, others announced
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Champions of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will return home with a prize money of five million U.S. dollars (about N2.8 billion). The winners’ prize money was increased from 4.5 million dollars, representing an increase of about 11 percent.

7 hours ago
