Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Imo People Have Had Enough Of Your Failure, Resign Now – APC Tells Okorocha
News photo Naija News  - Former Governor of Imo State, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, has been asked to resign his position as a Senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly. Naija News reports that the Imo State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accused ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Resign now, you are a failure - APC tells Okorocha Daily Post:
Resign now, you are a failure - APC tells Okorocha
APC asks Okorocha to resign from Senate - P.M. News PM News:
APC asks Okorocha to resign from Senate - P.M. News
Imo People Have Had Enough Of Your Failure, Resign Now – APC Tells Okorocha News Breakers:
Imo People Have Had Enough Of Your Failure, Resign Now – APC Tells Okorocha
Resign now, you are a failure – APC tells Okorocha Within Nigeria:
Resign now, you are a failure – APC tells Okorocha


   More Picks
1 Ignore Gov Ortom?s unpatriotic call, we will never be a terrorist organisation - Miyetti Allah tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years- Sylvester Oromoni's dad says as he continues to demand justice - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention - Daily Post, 57 mins ago
4 Lagos nurses begin 3-day warning strike from Monday over govt’s insensitivity - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
5 Covid-19: Deadly Omicron should not be called mild, WHO warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Nigeria records more COVID-19 deaths, 791 cases in 14 states, FCT - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 Omokri mocks Buhari for complaining of working for 6 hours - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Man set to divorce his wife 9 days after their wedding after catching her locking lips with another man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Nigeria needs political will to manage army of unemployed youths – Obasanjo - Within Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 Trouble in Paradise? Sandra Iheuwa reverts back to her name; husband Steve Thompson removes 'husband and father' from his Instagram bio - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info