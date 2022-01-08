Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2021 AFCON: UPDATE - Ebuehi Joins Super Eagles Teammates In Garoua, 26 Players Now In Camp
News photo Complete Sports  - Tyronne Ebuehi is the new arrival in the Super Eagles camp in Garoua, ahead of the 2021 AFCON holding in Cameroon. Ebuehi’s arrival was confirmed by the Eagles’ media officer Babafemi Raji on Saturday morning.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

