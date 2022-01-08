Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ex-Imo Speaker Reacts Angrily As Constituents Tell Him Not To Re-contest Over Poor Performance
Sahara Reporters  - A trending video has shown a lawmaker and former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, spilling kolanuts in anger during a meeting with constituents.
In the video, the lawmaker was seen pushing down a table angrily after a ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

