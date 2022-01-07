Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years- Sylvester Oromoni's dad says as he continues to demand justice
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Sylvester Oromoni, the father of Dowen College student, late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, has vowed not to bury his son even if takes him 30 years until his son gets justice.
Oromoni&n
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
I won’t bury my son even if it takes 30 years to get justice – Sylvester’s dad
Yaba Left Online:
"I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years" — Late Sylvester Oromoni's dad
Naija Loaded:
Sylvester Oromoni: I Won’t Bury My Son Until I Get Justice – Father
Independent:
Oromoni: My Son Will Never Be Buried Until Justice Is Served – Sylvester’s Father
News Break:
‘Even If It Takes 30-years, I Will Fight For Justice’, Says Sylvester’s Father
Top Naija:
Sylvester Oromoni: No burial for my son until justice is served – Dad vows
Fresh Reporters:
I Won’t Bury My Son Even If It Takes 30 Years To Get Justice – Sylvester’s Dad
Gist Reel:
"I won't bury him even if it takes 30 years to get justice" - Sylvester Oromoni Snr rages at son's autopsy results
Within Nigeria:
Dowen College: I won’t bury my son even if it takes 30 years to get justice – Sylvester’s dad
News Breakers:
I Won’t Bury My Son, Even If Takes 30 Years – Sylvester Oromoni’s Father
Naija News:
I Won’t Bury My Son, Even If Takes 30 Years – Sylvester Oromoni’s Father
Tori News:
I Won't Bury My Son Even If It Takes 30 Years - Sylvester Oromoni's Dad Says As He Continues To Demand for Justice
More Picks
1
Ignore Gov Ortom?s unpatriotic call, we will never be a terrorist organisation - Miyetti Allah tells FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years- Sylvester Oromoni's dad says as he continues to demand justice -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
3
2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention -
Daily Post,
57 mins ago
4
Lagos nurses begin 3-day warning strike from Monday over govt’s insensitivity -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
5
Covid-19: Deadly Omicron should not be called mild, WHO warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
6
Nigeria records more COVID-19 deaths, 791 cases in 14 states, FCT -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
7
Omokri mocks Buhari for complaining of working for 6 hours -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
Man set to divorce his wife 9 days after their wedding after catching her locking lips with another man -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
Nigeria needs political will to manage army of unemployed youths – Obasanjo -
Within Nigeria,
18 hours ago
10
Trouble in Paradise? Sandra Iheuwa reverts back to her name; husband Steve Thompson removes 'husband and father' from his Instagram bio -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...