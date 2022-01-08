Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kenneth Okonkwo: APC can’t upturn in 6 years PDP misrule of 16
PM News  - Kenneth Okonkwo said he asked Igbo people to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 to get a chance at fixing what he described as “16 years of PDP misrule”.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Why I asked Igbo politicians to join APC in 2019 –Kenneth Okonkwo Nigerian Eye:
Why I asked Igbo politicians to join APC in 2019 –Kenneth Okonkwo
Why I Told Igbo Politicians To Join APC In 2019 – Kenneth Okonkwo The Will:
Why I Told Igbo Politicians To Join APC In 2019 – Kenneth Okonkwo
Actor Kenneth Okonkwo Reveals Why He Asked Igbo Politicians To Join APC Kanyi Daily:
Actor Kenneth Okonkwo Reveals Why He Asked Igbo Politicians To Join APC
Kenneth Okonkwo: APC can’t upturn in 6 years PDP misrule of 16 See Naija:
Kenneth Okonkwo: APC can’t upturn in 6 years PDP misrule of 16


   More Picks
1 Ignore Gov Ortom?s unpatriotic call, we will never be a terrorist organisation - Miyetti Allah tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years- Sylvester Oromoni's dad says as he continues to demand justice - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Lagos nurses begin 3-day warning strike from Monday over govt’s insensitivity - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
4 2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
5 Poor Working Condition: 496 of Lagos’ 2,350 nurses have left — UNION - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Trouble in Paradise? Sandra Iheuwa reverts back to her name; husband Steve Thompson removes 'husband and father' from his Instagram bio - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Political solution is still being pursued in Nnamdi Kanu's case - Ekweremadu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Reactions Trail Burna Boy and Wizkid's New Video for 'Balon D'Or' | SEE - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria needs political will to manage army of unemployed youths – Obasanjo - Within Nigeria, 24 hours ago
10 Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life in prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info