Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention
News photo Daily Post  - Governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform will meet on Sunday to discuss the party's national convention ahead of 2023.

57 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Convention: APC Governors Meet On Sunday Leadership:
Convention: APC Governors Meet On Sunday
Buhari, APC governors to meet as worry deepens over convention Daily Trust:
Buhari, APC governors to meet as worry deepens over convention
APC convention: Governors to decide date Sunday The Punch:
APC convention: Governors to decide date Sunday
APC National Convention: Buhari, Governors To Decide Date On Sunday Sahara Reporters:
APC National Convention: Buhari, Governors To Decide Date On Sunday
APC to announce date for national convention Sunday - Lalong Ripples Nigeria:
APC to announce date for national convention Sunday - Lalong
APC Governors To Meet With Buhari Over February Convention TV360 Nigeria:
APC Governors To Meet With Buhari Over February Convention
APC to decide on a date for the February convention News Wire NGR:
APC to decide on a date for the February convention
APC convention: Governors to decide date Sunday News Breakers:
APC convention: Governors to decide date Sunday
APC Governors To Meet Buhari Over Party Convention Global Village Extra:
APC Governors To Meet Buhari Over Party Convention
APC Govs Meet Sunday, To Insist On Convention Before Presidential Primary Infotrust News:
APC Govs Meet Sunday, To Insist On Convention Before Presidential Primary
Lalong: APC will announce exact date of convention on Sunday Within Nigeria:
Lalong: APC will announce exact date of convention on Sunday
APC Governors To Meet Buhari Over National Convention Naija News:
APC Governors To Meet Buhari Over National Convention


   More Picks
1 Ignore Gov Ortom?s unpatriotic call, we will never be a terrorist organisation - Miyetti Allah tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years- Sylvester Oromoni's dad says as he continues to demand justice - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention - Daily Post, 57 mins ago
4 Lagos nurses begin 3-day warning strike from Monday over govt’s insensitivity - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
5 Covid-19: Deadly Omicron should not be called mild, WHO warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Nigeria records more COVID-19 deaths, 791 cases in 14 states, FCT - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 Omokri mocks Buhari for complaining of working for 6 hours - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Man set to divorce his wife 9 days after their wedding after catching her locking lips with another man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Nigeria needs political will to manage army of unemployed youths – Obasanjo - Within Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 Trouble in Paradise? Sandra Iheuwa reverts back to her name; husband Steve Thompson removes 'husband and father' from his Instagram bio - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info