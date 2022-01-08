Post News
News at a Glance
2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention
Daily Post
- Governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform will meet on Sunday to discuss the party's national convention ahead of 2023.
57 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Convention: APC Governors Meet On Sunday
Daily Trust:
Buhari, APC governors to meet as worry deepens over convention
The Punch:
APC convention: Governors to decide date Sunday
Sahara Reporters:
APC National Convention: Buhari, Governors To Decide Date On Sunday
Ripples Nigeria:
APC to announce date for national convention Sunday - Lalong
TV360 Nigeria:
APC Governors To Meet With Buhari Over February Convention
News Wire NGR:
APC to decide on a date for the February convention
News Breakers:
APC convention: Governors to decide date Sunday
Global Village Extra:
APC Governors To Meet Buhari Over Party Convention
Infotrust News:
APC Govs Meet Sunday, To Insist On Convention Before Presidential Primary
Within Nigeria:
Lalong: APC will announce exact date of convention on Sunday
Naija News:
APC Governors To Meet Buhari Over National Convention
More Picks
1
Ignore Gov Ortom?s unpatriotic call, we will never be a terrorist organisation - Miyetti Allah tells FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
I won't bury my son even if it takes 30 years- Sylvester Oromoni's dad says as he continues to demand justice -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
3
2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention -
Daily Post,
57 mins ago
4
Lagos nurses begin 3-day warning strike from Monday over govt’s insensitivity -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
5
Covid-19: Deadly Omicron should not be called mild, WHO warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
6
Nigeria records more COVID-19 deaths, 791 cases in 14 states, FCT -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
7
Omokri mocks Buhari for complaining of working for 6 hours -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
Man set to divorce his wife 9 days after their wedding after catching her locking lips with another man -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
Nigeria needs political will to manage army of unemployed youths – Obasanjo -
Within Nigeria,
18 hours ago
10
Trouble in Paradise? Sandra Iheuwa reverts back to her name; husband Steve Thompson removes 'husband and father' from his Instagram bio -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
