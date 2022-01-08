Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fireboy Secures First Ever UK Top 10 Entry With 'Peru' Remix | SEE DETAILS
Not Just OK  - Fireboy DML has secured his very first top 10 entry on the Official UK Charts with the remix for his hit single, Peru appearing at no. 6 this week.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

