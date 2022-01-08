Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"This is just a tactic to justify the reopening of the school" - Sylvester Oromoni's sister speaks after the Lagos State govt said autopsies showed Sylvester died a natural death (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Anabelle Oromoni, the sister of Sylvester Oromoni, a Dowen College student who died last year, has reacted after the Lagos State government said autopsy results showed her brother died a natural d
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Two autopsies showed Sylvester Oromoni died a natural death: Lagos Police commissioner
Gist Reel:
This is just a tactic to justify the opening of the school - Annabelle Oromoni, the sister of Sylvester Oromoni, the Dowen college student who died last year says.
News Breakers:
Sylvester Oromoni’s sister speaks after the Lagos State govt said autopsies showed Sylvester died a natural death (video)
Instablog 9ja:
Sylvester Oromoni d!ed from natural causes — Lagos Police
Tori News:
"This is Just Tactic To Justify Reopening of The School" - Sylvester Oromoni's Sister Speaks After the La
More Picks
1
Nigeria records more COVID-19 deaths, 791 cases in 14 states, FCT -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
2
Ignore Gov Ortom?s unpatriotic call, we will never be a terrorist organisation - Miyetti Allah tells FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Lagos nurses begin 3-day warning strike from Monday over govt’s insensitivity -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
4
2023: APC governors meet Sunday as Buhari, members raise fears over convention -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
5
Poor Working Condition: 496 of Lagos’ 2,350 nurses have left — UNION -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
6
Trouble in Paradise? Sandra Iheuwa reverts back to her name; husband Steve Thompson removes 'husband and father' from his Instagram bio -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Political solution is still being pursued in Nnamdi Kanu's case - Ekweremadu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
Reactions Trail Burna Boy and Wizkid's New Video for 'Balon D'Or' | SEE -
Not Just OK,
20 hours ago
9
Nigeria needs political will to manage army of unemployed youths – Obasanjo -
Within Nigeria,
24 hours ago
10
Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life in prison -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
