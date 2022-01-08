Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police rule out street carnivals in Osun - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - The Osun Police Command on Saturday in Osogbo warned residents of the state against organising any form of carnival in any part of the state.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

