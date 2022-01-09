Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ahead Nigeria Vs Egypt: Super Eagles’ 5 Recent AFCON Opening Games Vs North African Teams
Complete Sports  - The Super Eagles of Nigeria will kick off their 2021 AFCON with a difficult Group D opener with The Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday, January 11 2022 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.
Ahead of the heavyweight clash, Completesports.com’s JAMES ...

1 day ago
Not Just OK:
Super Eagles Training Session Ahead of Game Against Egypt | See Photos
Online Nigeria:
1 Nothing can separate Nigeria. Not ethnicity, region or class - Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 UK-based Nigerian restaurateur fined for claiming that the 'decayed chicken' he was serving is a 'Nigerian delicacy' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 CAF picks dates for Qatar 2022 African Qualifiers, AFCON 2023 Qualifiers’ draws - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
4 Don Jazzy declares intention to attend Mummy GO’s church - Correct NG, 19 hours ago
5 Criticizing men of God can cause leprosy - Oyedepo warns - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Lagos to seal schools over failure to resume on Jan 4 - The Punch, 24 hours ago
7 APC National Reconciliation Committee Wades Into Oyetola, Aregbesola Crisis In Osun - Leadership, 4 hours ago
8 How I ''kidnapped'' my customer with the help of 5 alleged DSS officers- 42-yr-old suspect confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Man arrested for allegedly stabbing his mistresses' husband to death in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Actress Kiitan Bukola replies those keen on knowing her sexuality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
