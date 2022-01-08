Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

SSS invites Bishop Kukah for saying Buhari is soft on terrorism, banditry
News photo Nigerian Eye  - The State Security Service has invited Bishop Matthew Kukah for questioning, days after the prominent Catholic priest ramped up his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to curb nationwide insecurity, Peoples Gazette is reporting.Mr Kukah ...

16 hours ago
